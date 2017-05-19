5th Annual Riverbend BrewFest Kicks Off

by Ellis Eskew

It was a beautiful night in downtown Montgomery as the sights, sounds, and tastes of the 5th annual Riverbend BrewFest got underway.

“This year we have 31 different breweries on hand with over 100 beers to sample,” said Ken Reynolds, organizer of BrewFest.

There were beers from all over the world and from right here in the capital city.

One of those beers included a Montgomery favorite, Dale’s Pale Ale.

“Dale is from Montgomery. He was the first one to put craft beer in a can. The icon. We’re still doing it 15 yrs later,” said Chandler Busby.

Vendors gave taste tests and it seemed to be a big hit.

“Amber Ale, I got it from Blue Pants Brewery. It’s really enjoyable. It’s not bitter,” said Steven Dodds.

As for the Brewfest staying on Friday and under the train shed, organizers say they think they’ve found the perfect recipe.

“Originally we did this on Saturday afternoons down at the riverfront and last year we decided to move it to Friday evening and move it up on top of the hill to catch a little of that great breeze coming off the Alabama River. It worked great. Friday was a perfect fit for the Brewfest. The distributors like it, the crowd that comes out likes it, downtown businesses like it, so this is where we are going to keep it,” said Reynolds.