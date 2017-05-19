Alabama’s GOP Approves New Maps; Democrats Vow Repeat Court Fight

by Rashad Snell

Alabama’s overwhelmingly Republican legislature has sent a new legislative map to the governor after a rancorous session featuring a racially charged email comparing lawmakers to monkeys.

The Senate’s approval Friday came despite objections from Democrats who say the new map is still gerrymandered to maintain white GOP dominance.

Republican leaders say they’re confident they’ve addressed problems found by federal courts, but black lawmakers are calling it unconstitutional.

The maps passed along party lines in the Senate and the House, where a white Republican sent an email about spraying monkeys with water to keep them from reaching for bananas. That outraged lawmakers who remember when police used water hoses against civil rights protesters.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)