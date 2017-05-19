Lawmakers Approve Redistricting Legislation

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to new legislative districts.

The Alabama Senate voted 21-8 to approve the redistricting legislation. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The approval brings to a close one of the most contentious issues of the legislative session. Black lawmakers used delaying tactics to protest the plan they argue diminishes the influence of black voters.

The battle over the districts now shifts back to final court.

Federal judges in January ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw boundaries before the 2018 elections. The judges ruled Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor in drawing lines for 12 districts.

Republican leaders say they are confident the plan addresses the problems found by the court. Black caucus members say it makes minimal changes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)