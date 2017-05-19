Showers & T-storms Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

We are looking at a decent chance for rain over our weekend. A frontal boundary will be moving southward while gulf moisture streams northward into the state. This will lead to showers and t-storms both days. Some storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds. At this point, we don’t any of the storms getting out of hand but do be ready to head in doors when storms approach your area. Looks like a rather active weather pattern through the middle of next week. This should provide the area with some decent rainfall. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 3 inches before ending late Wednesday. We settle back into a cooler and drier weather pattern later next week.