Troy University Hosts Special Olympics Alabama State Games

by Danielle Wallace

These athletes from across the state are ready to shine at the Special Olympics Alabama State Games.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for these guys to come down here. we’re here for track and field so they’re going to win some metals tomorrow and we’re going to have a great time doing it,” says Ann Granger, coach for Limestone County.

Teams were welcomed into Troy University’s Trojan Arena, one by one, greeted by the public and law enforcement who had the honor of bringing in the “Torch of Hope.”

Some of the coaches say it’s always a rewarding experience.

“They teach us stuff that we should learn as just everyday individuals. they teach us how to accept any and everybody because they have no barriers to keep them from other people,” says Warren Bowren, District Director of Coffee-Dale Special Olympics.

“We were just walking down here and looking at all the kids and saying “how could anyone not love this?” It’s phenomenal,” says Sharon Brindal, Gulf Shores Coach.

For many teams,the games are something they always look forward to.

“It’s not our first time here. we’re old hats at this and we’re used to coming down and representing Montgomery Public Schools,” says Wendy Schofield, Special Olympics Coach for Montgomery Public Schools.

Bowling, track and field and swimming are just a few competitions in which these athletes will put their skills to the test.

Even if they don’t get first place, if they get fourth place, they’re still happy, they’re still running and they’re ready to go for the next year,” says Granger.