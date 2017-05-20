Stormy Pattern Continues

by Ben Lang

Scattered storms will continue to be likely Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the low 70s. Storms will be likely during the day Sunday. Expect similar coverage to today, with widely scattered storms likely at just about any time of the day. Heavy rainfall could be a concern in some spots, with rain totals possibly as high as 3 inches or more through Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s, depending on where and when rainfall impacts the area. Expect temperatures to fluctuate throughout the day due to the rain.

A stalled out frontal boundary will cause the unsettled pattern to continue through the start of the work week. Scattered storms will again impact the area on Monday. On Monday night through early Tuesday, a stronger round of thunderstorms may impact the area, but this is still uncertain. Scattered storms will continue on Wednesday. On Thursday, the area will finally begin to dry out, but some lingering upper level moisture will keep clouds and some light showers in the area. Sunshine should return by Friday, with temperatures near-normal in the mid 80s. Next weekend looks mostly sunny with highs warming to near 90.