Christchurch Anglican Presents House to House Ministry with $40,000 for Community Center

by Danielle Wallace

A local church is helping out an organization that renovates homes in West Montgomery.

Christchurch Anglican presented a $40,000 check to “House to House” during their service Sunday. The group will use the funds to build a community center on Early Street. Right now the property is just a badly burned building. The church says it’s important to bring different parts of the city together.

“We feel that this city needs to be drawn together a little better and that we need to combine west Montgomery and east Montgomery and this is a way for us to get involved in something we feel very strongly with,” says Katherine Trock, Director of Missions and Outreach at Christchurch Anglican.

House to House was founded back in 2009.