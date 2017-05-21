Storms In The Forecast To Start The Week

by Ben Lang

A much more stable airmass was in place today due to the heavy rainfall yesterday. However, more rain with the potential for additional flash flooding is ahead. Storms ongoing in Mississippi may impact the area tonight, though they will likely be in a weakening mode as they approach. Additional rainfall will impact the area from Monday through Wednesday. Monday morning will start off warm and muggy, with perhaps a few showers around. Better chances for rain enter the area for the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

More on and off waves of rainfall will impact the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. A drier weather pattern will finally return late in the week, with temperatures in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. It now looks like additional chances for rain will head our way next weekend. With highs in the upper 80s to near 90.