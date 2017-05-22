Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Luther Strange for Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Farmers Federation announced on Monday that Senator Luther Strange has received the endorsement of FarmPAC, their political action committee.

“Sen. Strange has proven his commitment to Alabama farmers and forest owners by seeking and securing appointment to the Agriculture Committee and continuing the fight against regulatory overreach,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “Alabama farmers have enjoyed a close working relationship with Sen. Strange, and we look forward to helping him address the needs of rural Alabama as a U.S. senator.”

“It’s an honor to receive this endorsement from Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabamians they represent,” said Luther Strange. “These are the hard-working people who clothe us and feed us, create jobs in our communities, and keep our economy thriving. It’s a privilege to be their voice in Washington as I serve on the Agriculture Committee, and I look forward to continuing to defend their rights against federal overreach as we roll-back the job-destroying red tape from the Obama administration.”

Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 357,000 member families. Founded in 1921, the organization is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation.