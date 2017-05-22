Georgiana Doctor Remembered as Kind, Adventurous

by Caitlyn Cline

The Georgiana doctor who died on Mt. Everest Sunday is remembered as a dedicated physician and loving father.

He was also someone who loved adventure and extreme hobbies. The Georgiana Medical Center website states 50-year-old Dr. Roland Yearwood was on a mission to climb the tallest peaks on all seven continents. He was on his second attempt to climb Everest when he died.

Yearwood was a part of a 16 person group attempting to climb Everest. Officials say he died in what is known as the “death zone” at an altitude of 27,500 feet. Details on Yearwood’s death are limited, but reports say other climbers traveling with Yearwood died from altitude sickness.

Georgiana Medical Center Administator Patti Cook says Yearwood was a doctor who truly cared about his patients.

“Even when patients might not have transportation he would put them in his vehicle, and take them, if they needed to go to the hospital facility,” she remembers. “Home visits; if they were not able to come to the office and see him. But Dr. Yearwood had a special knack for making sure his patients were cared for.”

Yearwood is survived by his two daughters and wife, who did not wish to comment on the story at this time.