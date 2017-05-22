More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern will remain in place through Wednesday of this week. Already we’ve seen significant rainfall and it’s possible an additional 2 to 4 inches could fall over parts of the area. Several waves of rain will move from west to east over the next few days. Each will be capable of producing heavy rain at times. The greatest risk will be flash flooding, especially areas prone to flooding. Always remember if the road is covered with water it’s best to turn around and find an alternate route. All this rainy weather will be departing late Wednesday. Sunny and milder weather conditions return for Thursday and stick around into the first half of our upcoming weekend.