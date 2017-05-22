Prattville-Autauga Farmers Market Holds Grand Opening

by Rashad Snell

The Prattville-Autauga Farmers Market held their grand opening Saturday morning.

The market provided fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers. Shoppers were able to find baked goods, honey, jam and handmade soaps. There were 10 vendors including Prattville Honey Farm, Evans Farms in Chilton County, and more.

The market will be open Saturdays from 7 A-M to noon through September 16.

For more information about the Farmers Market, visit the city’s website at prattvilleal.gov.