Two More Rounds of Rain On The Way

by Elissia Wilson

A Flash Flood Watch continues for our area.

Rest of Today: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Heavy rain at times with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs near 80°.

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.