Clogged Storm Drains In Montgomery After Heavy Rain

by Jalea Brooks

Tuesday Montgomery County EMA officials were out surveying some of the damage following all of the rain this past weekend.

They ran across several clogged storm drains, which they say could be potentially hazardous.

Storm drains are supposed to minimize some of the effects of flooding on roadways but that can be a bit of a problem when those drains are filled with muck and debris.

EMA Director Christina Thornton says it makes their job easier when these backed up drains can be pin-pointed before heavy rain. She says “once the water is there, it’s hard, obviously that stuff weighs a lot so it’s going to be harder for us to get that out”

Crews were out working to clean up some of the blockage but Thornton says the responsibility doesn’t just fall on the city. She explains when you’re out here, you’re doing your yard, don’t just rake your debri, out to the road because it’s going to get trapped especially when we have a lot of heavy water coming in its going to flow and once it flows.

She warns that “Once it flows back into your yards, your house is next”.

To report storm drainage issues in Montgomery you can contact city’s help line by dialing 311.