Millbrook PD Announce the Unveiling of Memorial for Fallen Officer

by Rashad Snell

The Millbrook Police Department is proud to announce the unveiling of a newly installed memorial, which honors fallen Millbrook Police Officer James Dean Fezatte, who was killed in a traffic collision while responding to assist an officer on a civil disturbance call, on March 29, 2008, at approximately 10:50 PM.

The project was sponsored by the Millbrook Men’s Club, a local civic group who raise funds during the year by selling barbeque and camp stew on the July 4th and Labor Day each year. The club then spends the remainder of the year distributing those funds raised during the barbeque sales to projects, charities, schools, and other local organizations throughout the greater Millbrook area. The new memorial will be unveiled after the Millbrook City Council Meeting, which is scheduled for 6:00 PM, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the Millbrook City Council Chambers and Municipal Court Room, at 3900 Grandview Road.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson released the following statement:

“We are extremely pleased to make this announcement. This is something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time and the day is finally here. Officer Fezatte began working here in June of 2007 after retiring from the United States Air Force, having completed 20 plus years service as a law enforcement officer in Security Forces. Although Officer Fezatte had only been here less than a year he’d earned the respect of all the offers and staff, as well as many of our citizens.

No matter what he was tasked to do, two things you knew about “Jim”………. Whatever his assignment was, it’d be done professionally and Jim would have a smile on his face. That’s just the kind of officer and person that he was.

During the past year I was approached by Kevin Kelley, who is a member of the Millbrook Men’s Club, as am I. Kevin was assigned to a group charged with exploring service projects for the Men’s Club and making recommendations to a committee and the Club as a whole. When Kevin asked me if I had any ideas I didn’t hesitate. I told Mr. Kelley that this was a project that we’d like to see done and he agreed. Shortly after that conversation, the idea was presented to the committee and later the membership, who approved the project.

The memorial, which was constructed and installed by Ingram Memorial Company, was recently installed near the entrance to the Millbrook Police Department. It’s been covered until it can be officially unveiled. We wanted to afford the Officer Fezatte’s family an opportunity to be present when we honor and remember his sacrifice to our City.”