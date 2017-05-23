Rain, Storms and a Flash Flood Watch

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a wet start to the day with all of us seeing moderate to heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through at least 10PM tonight for much of the area, while portions of South Alabama are under a watch until 6AM Wednesday. This is due to an additional 2-4 inches of rain possible the next 24 hours. We should see a lull in the action later today, but another round of rain and storms will arrive tonight and into Wednesday as another low pressure tracks along the Gulf Coast. With the low tracking south of the area, we are just expecting more rain, and the severe weather threat should be confined to the Gulf Coast. This low will cause a cold front to swing through the state on Wednesday. Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass will settle into the state for the second half of the week. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, we should finally see a clearing sky with lows falling towards the mid 50s in many areas.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: After the cool start, the rest of Thursday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with a high around 80°; Thursday night will be cool again, with upper 50s expected early Friday morning. Friday afternoon, the warming trend begins and we warm back into the upper 80s under a sun-filled sky.

THE LONG HOLIDAY WEEKEND: For now Saturday looks warm and dry with a partly sunny sky; temperatures rise into the upper 80s by afternoon. Moisture levels will be rising and a few showers are possible by Saturday night. On Sunday, the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms; Sunday’s high will be in the around 90°. Memorial Day looks to feature passing showers and storms during the day, with highs around 90° as well.

Have a terrific Tuesday and stay safe!

Ryan