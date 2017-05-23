Rains Not Done Just Yet !

by Shane Butler

Our mostly cloudy and wet weather pattern sticks around through Wednesday afternoon. We expect showers and t-storms at times to continue. A strong to possible severe storm can’t be ruled out. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. All this active weather departs and it’s back to sunny and dry conditions for a few days. The drier airmass will feel rather nice especially in the morning as temps fall into the 50s for lows. The heat will quickly return as temps head into the upper 80s to lower 90s early in the weekend. It’s looking like the threat for showers and t-storms return Sunday and last into the middle of next week.