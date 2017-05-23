Selma City School Supt. Submits Letter of Resignation

by Darryl Hood

Selma City Schools

Selma City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum, has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board.

The board accepted her resignation and proposed settlement agreement.

This comes as the school board was conducting a hearing on Mangum’s status with the district after she was placed on administrative leave on May 9 for breaching her contract with the school system.

Dr. Mangum was one of the possible finalists for Pike Road’s recent school superintendent opening, but failed to tell the board she was applying for the job.

Selma school board officials say Mangum breached her contract by not notifying the board she was seeking another position.

Mangum was hired as superintendent in 20-15 after the Selma school system was taken over by the state board of education.