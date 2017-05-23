Selma City Schools Superintendent Resigns

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama News Network–

After two year’s on the job, Dr. Angela Mangum’s tenure as superintendent of Selma City Schools is coming to an end.

Mangum submitted a letter of resignation and a proposed settlement agreement which the board accepted.

This comes after Mangum was placed on leave two weeks ago after board members learned she was a finalist for superintendent at another school district.

Board President Johnny Moss says Mangum breached her contract when she failed to notify the board that she had applied for the job.

“There’s a stipulation in her contract that she must notify the president of the board or board when seeking other outside employment and we moved forward with a proposed hearing at the set date and we were able to reach a settlement before the hearing,” said Moss.

Mangum did not attend the hearing.

Moss says the school board has already started making plans to find a permanent replacement.

“Our goal is to sit down with AASB and provide training on a superintendent search and afterward we’ll establish a committee and move forward with a superintendent search,” said Moss.

Mangum’s resignation becomes effective at the end of the month but he’ll remain with the district the two months following as a consultant for the following two months.