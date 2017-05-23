Victim Identified Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 331 Leaves One Dead

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash Monday, May 22, has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman.

Annie Flowers, 66, was killed when the 2007 Hummer she was driving was struck by a 2008 Kenworth tractor trailer. The crash happened at the intersection of Hobbie Road and U.S. 331.

Flowers, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on U.S. 331 approximately three miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

Related Posts

March of Dimes Set to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Even...
MPS Board Takes Concerns to State Dept. of Educati...
Flood Concerns Near Catoma Creek
Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Luther Strange...