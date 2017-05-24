Alabama National Guard Officials Deactivate Brundidge Unit

by Danielle Wallace

“There’s a lot of w’s that’s weighing in the clouds,” says Brundidge Mayor, Isabell Boyd.

That’s the reaction of Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd after the announcement that the Brundidge National Guard Armory is being deactivated.

“As long as I can remember they have been here. I am a little upset because they are being let go,” says Boyd.

National guard officials say the department of the army determined the unit was no longer needed in the army force structure. But Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd sees the decision as a dis-service to the community.

“When you disburse a group that means that you’re taking away a family-that you’re splitting up a family,” says Boyd.

Former Brundidge Mayor Jimmy Ramage says the deactivation of a unit is not unusual.

“A lot of times when they downsize-units get closed and we know of several communities in the past that units have been deactivated and the armory closed,” says Ramage.

Nonetheless, Mayor Boyd believes the it’s an inconvenience to the soldiers serving.

“Why is this happening to Brundidge? Why are we being cut out?,” says Boyd.

Guard officials say right a detailed analysis is being conducted to determine which unit will be stationed in the Brundidge Armory.