National Guard Armory in Brundidge Being Deactivated

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed the National Guard Armory in Brundidge is being deactivated.

According to Lt. Tim Alexander, the U.S. Army National Guard Force Management Division, in compliance with Headquarters Department of the Army, conducted an analysis of the overall readiness and mission requirements for force structures. Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA) determined that there is no longer a requirement for this unit in the Army Force Structure.

The deactivation of a unit, is a routine part of force structure adjustments throughout the Army to ensure the right force structure is maintained, according to a statement provided to Alabama News Network.

The Alabama Army National Guard says it will ensure the soldiers of the 900th Maintenance Company will have positions in the Alabama National Guard.

The Brundidge Armory will undergo a renovation once the unit has deactivated.