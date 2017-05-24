Prattville Police Searching for Suspect in Credit Card Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police and CrimeStoppers are searching for a man suspected of the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators say on May 10, a man used a cloned credit card at the Ulta Beauty store in Prattville at around 7 p.m., then made similar purchases at Academy Sports. Both stores are located on Cotton Exchange.

Authorities say the man is about 5’10” to 6’2″ tall, 200 pounds and between 25 to 35 years old.

If you have a tip, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.