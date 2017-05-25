City of Troy Sets Special Election for Sunday Alcohol Sales

by Danielle Wallace

For people in Troy, having a glass of wine or beer on Sundays could soon be an option.

Governor Kay Ivey signed local legislation that allowed the city council to set a special election for October 10th, to give residents a chance to vote on Sunday sales.

“That date she signed is the date we’re authorized by legislature to have the election,” says Troy City Clerk Alton Starling.

It’s something some people in Troy are in favor of.

“I think it would be good for the city and for sales at restaurants and things like that. It would help promote more business I think,” says Troy resident Devin Myrick.

For others, it’s something that they believe people should have right to vote on.

“As a Christian, personally I’m not in favor it but as a citizen of the United States of America, I think you should have freedom of choice whether to choose for it or not,” says Troy resident David Curtis.

If Sunday sales are approved, city officials believe it could serve as an economic boost for not only existing businesses, but also businesses looking to locate in Troy.

“If a restaurant’s decision on coming to troy is based on the economics of selling alcohol on sunday and their margins are that thin…They probably shouldn’t come anyway,” says Troy resident Al Baker.

While the topic is debatable among some, city officials expect a big turn-out for the election.

“Sometimes people let their emotions get in the way and they could turn out to vote. I haven’t heard any negative feedback on this whatsoever so I expect the turn out to be from those that probably want it,” says Starling.

If Sunday sales are approved for Troy, alcohol will only be sold at businesses after 12 PM.