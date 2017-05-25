Mayor Strange Blames Educational System as One Reason for Population Decline

by Ellis Eskew

Schools. For many, it’s one of the deciding factors on whether they move to a city… and it may be the reason they leave.

Mayor Todd Strange blames the educational system in Montgomery for people leaving.

“We’ve been working for many years trying to improve that. The fact that we have a state intervention and the fact that over the next two or three years we will, I think, move in a different direction than we have been moving. I think we will see some of that change. I have not seen those numbers but I would hope that some of the loss would be stabilized,” said Strange.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance says he is up to the task of getting the school system back on track.

Not only that, he wants to make Alabama a competitive state when it comes to schools across the country.

“If we are successful, it will have a tremendous impact on the state’s economy, the ability to attract businesses, the ability to grow businesses here,” said Sentance.

Sentance believes the goal is an ambitious one. But he says it’s possible by implementing his plan for not only Montgomery Public Schools, but all schools throughout the state.

“Increase the quality of teachers, making sure our teachers are getting the right kind of materials and they are challenged with the right kind of curriculum, and eventually getting to the student success that we all want to see,” said Sentance.