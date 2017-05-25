Populations of Birmingham and Montgomery Shrinking

by Stefanie Hicks

Huntsville has overtaken Mobile to become Alabama’s third-largest city.

New population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau show the north Alabama city is home to 193,079 people. That surpasses Mobile’s estimated population of 192,904.

The size difference between the two cities could get wider. Al.com reports that Census figures show Huntsville is the only one of the state’s four largest cities that is growing.

Birmingham and Montgomery remain Alabama’s largest cities, but each is shrinking. No. 1 Birmingham is down slightly to an estimated population of 212,157 people, and No. 2 Montgomery has contracted to 192,904 residents.

Huntsville has added more than 2,100 residents over the last year, and it could gain more people. The city council recently annexed land that’s expected to become a subdivision.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)