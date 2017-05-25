Sunny & Dry Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: After the cool start this morning, with many of us in the 50s, the rest of today will feature a clearing sky and it should be a mostly sunny day with a high around 80°; tonight will be cool again with upper 50s expected. Friday afternoon, the warming trend begins and we warm back into the upper 80s under a sun-filled sky.

THE LONG HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Saturday looks very warm and generally dry, but with moisture levels increasing, it will be feeling a bit more humid; expect highs in the 87 to 90 degree range. For Sunday and into Monday, we will bring back a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly approaches the state. The rain won’t be continuous, and no “wash out”, but just be ready for the occasional passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs Sunday and Monday should be in the mid 80s with some sun possible between showers.

Have a great day!

Ryan