90 Degree Heat Returns !

by Shane Butler

On the front end of our holiday weekend it’s looking hot and dry but showers and t-storms head into the area on Memorial Day. Very summer-like with highs around 90 both Saturday and Sunday. A frontal boundary moves toward the area Sunday night. This system will help generate showers and t-storms. We don’t believe it will be raining all day but some of your outdoor plans may be interrupted Monday. The frontal boundary will linger over the region into the middle of next week. Looks like scat’d showers and t-storms will develop each afternoon. Temperatures will manage mid to upper 80s for highs. That’s about where we should be for this time of the year. Have a safe holiday weekend!