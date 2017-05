A Beautiful Start To The Weekend!

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 90°.

Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.