“Click It or Ticket” Safety Campaign Underway for Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

The long Memorial Day travel period is underway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will not be taking a holiday. Instead, state troopers will be out to make sure people buckle up and obey traffic laws.

This year’s official holiday travel period runs from 6 a.m. Friday, May 26, to midnight Monday, May 29.

Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said ALEA is serious about public safety.

“Working in conjunction with our county and municipal law enforcement partners during the holiday weekend and beyond, we will work to promote public safety and reduce the number of traffic and boating crashes, injuries and fatalities,” the Secretary said in a statement.

In addition, he said, Troopers will create a highly visible enforcement presence and be available to assist motorists and boaters in need. He added, “While doing this, we will participate in two national safety campaigns thanks to grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).”

Highway Patrol will focus on Click It Or Ticket, designed to enforce seat belt/child-restraint laws from Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, June 5; and Marine Patrol will be part of National Safe Boating Week, to make the state’s waterways safer, between Saturday, May 20, and Friday, May 26, with such events as Ready, Set, Wear It! on Saturday, May 20.

Secretary Taylor said cooperation from motorists and boaters of all ages is key to ensuring everyone enjoys the extended holiday weekend, as well as the summer.