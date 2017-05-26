Cranking Up the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Friday will be sunny and considerably warmer across Alabama with our highs surging into the upper 80s as temperatures rise to more typical late May levels. Then, tomorrow, expect a high between 87 and 91 degrees as the warming trend continues. It still looks like most of the day tomorrow will be dry with a partly sunny sky.

REST OF THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Sunday will be another warm day with a high well up in the 80s to lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds; we will mention the risk of widely scattered storms, but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Showers and storms are more likely Monday as a cold front sags southward toward the Alabama/Tennessee border. Monday’s high will be in the mid 80s with more clouds than sun.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence is low in the mid-week forecast due to model inconsistency; the latest GFS run stalls the front out near the Tennessee border, keeping a good chance of showers and storms going into Tuesday, followed by a drier setup for the rest of the week.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan