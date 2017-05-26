Ground Broken for Mosque in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff



Local Muslim leaders have broken ground on the first mosque in east Montgomery.

The mosque will be the first place of worship for Muslims on the east side of town. It will be located on Vaughn Road, near the Deer Creek subdivision.

Meetings about the construction were held at City Hall and with the Deer Creek neighborhood association, and there wasn’t always a lot of support. But Thursday, local pastors and city leaders were on hand to help break ground.

This mosque will be nearly 6,000 square feet once it’s finished. It should take about 6 months to a year to complete.