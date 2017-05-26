Jubilee Pops Concert Kicks off Memorial Day Weekend

by Ellis Eskew

From the steps of the state archives building… music filled the capital city.

A perfect night to for many to enjoy to the sounds of the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra.

“Maestro Hinds is outstanding. He is positive. He is happy. They play great music and it’s Memorial Day. I am a veteran. I came out to support our country,” said Sheila Hale.

The “hero” theme of the Jubilee Pops Concert touched on all kinds of heroes.

“There is a lot. It ranges from everything from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ which is a heroic lady thing, to the service marches to ‘007’ to ‘Superman.,'” said Conductor Thomas Hinds.

The orchestra is made up on many different people with all sorts of backgrounds. From our very own Josh Ninke, who plays the cello, to a professor of National Security at Maxwell Air Force Base.

“I’ve come back to the Montgomery Symphony after moving back to Montgomery in the last year and a half. I was very fortunate to be able to come back to the organization and sit quietly in the back as I can,” said cellist Andy Akin.

The Jubilee Pops concert is a family-friendly tradition that continues to bring the community together through music.

“It’s a community event. If you look around, there are people from every corner of Montgomery. And we provide an opportunity and the people of Montgomery turn this into quite an event. People come here and it’s one of the nicest, friendliest, most gracious kinds of gatherings that I’ve seen in town,” said Hinds.