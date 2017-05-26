Some People Blame Crime for Montgomery’s Population Decline

by Alabama News Network Staff

New census projections show that Montgomery’s population has dropped about 3% since 2010. While it is still Alabama’s second-largest city, fast-growing Huntsville could overtake Montgomery in the coming years.

Some Montgomery residents say crime is the reason the city is losing people.

District 6 City Councilman Fred Bell held a town hall meeting Thursday night for residents at McKee Middle School. People voiced their concerns in their communities and for many people that centers around crime.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley also took questions at the meeting. He says they’re working hard to cut down on crime but would like to have more officers.

“If we can have 50 or 30 more officers I think that would be great, just to have that abundance of officers, but right now I think we do a good job,” Finley told Alabama News Network.

One of the most common concerns from residents was random gunfire in their neighborhoods.