Harley Davidson Contest Winner Drives Off With Roadster

by Josh Ninke

We’ve been leading up to a big Harley Davidson giveaway all month, and now we have our winner.

Daniel Snell is the winner of a new Harley Davidson Roadster!

Our qualifiers were each given a key to try and start the bike.

Snell was the first person to step up and turn the key which was a perfect fit, making him the winner.

“I’ve been entering the past couple of years. It’s just something that I like to do and finally my odds have paid off,” said Snell.

40 people qualified over the past month to win the Harley. 20 from our watch and win keyword contest and 20 from the the Harley Dealership.