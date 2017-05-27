Storms Likely On Memorial Day

by Ben Lang

Saturday was warm and dry with a few fair-weather clouds. We will remain dry Saturday night, and temperatures will be warm, in the upper 60s to around 70. Sunday afternoon should be dry, save perhaps a couple very isolated showers. Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunday night lows will be around 70.

Thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Memorial day, so be prepared to move any outdoor activities inside. Additionally, a few could be on the strong side, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be strong wind gusts and possibly hail to 1″. The storm prediction center has the area under a slight risk, or 2 out of 5 on the outlook severity scale. Plenty can change between now and Monday, but it is something to be aware of.

A stalled out frontal boundary will cause the possibility of shower and thunderstorm activity through Monday night and into Tuesday. For Wednesday and beyond, we will be in a summer-like weather pattern. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90, and isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. The pattern continues for next weekend as well, with highs around 90 for Saturday and Sunday.