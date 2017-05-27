Troy University Hosts Hugh O’ Brian Leadership Conference

by Danielle Wallace

High school sophomores are sharpened their leadership skills at Troy University.

Students from across the state are participated in the Hugh O’ Brian Youth Leadership Seminar. It’s designed to help high school sophomores hone their leadership talents…And apply them in the their own communities. It includes hands-on leadership activities and learning how to lead others in order to make a positive impact.

“Every year we get a new group of high school sophomores and it’s really exciting to see that group go back to their communities and take the messages that they learned here to have a ripple effect that expands out across our state,” says Michael Forest.

“We can’t do it alone so we have to have people with leadership to help you lead things and change the world. It’s a crazy thing to think about but we can do it, if we band together,” says Carson Weirgrt.

One and one girl representing the state of Alabama will be chosen from this weekend’s seminar to attend the HOBY World Leadership Conference in Chicago in July.