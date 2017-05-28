Art on the Lake Show Draws Thousands to Lake Martin

by Caitlyn Cline

This Memorial Day Weekend was also the weekend of the annual Art on the Lake art show at Lake Martin.

This year 64 artists came out to share their talents and sell some of their work, bringing in thousands of customers. The art show is hosted by the Children’s Harbor group, a non-profit organization that provides help to families and children who are affected by chronic illness or serious injury.

The artists say they love to come to the event because it gives them a chance to showcase their talent while using their art to help others.

“To be able to sell, get the word out about Children’s Harbor and my pottery, I find that it’s a two-fer. Hard to beat!” laughs potter Mollie Jenkins. Jenkins has been a featured artist at the art show for five years, and this year made the trip from Nashville, TN to help support the cause.

“A portion of the proceeds from every sale goes to support Children’s Harbor directly,” says Children’s Harbor CEO Myrle Grate. “Plus everything else that goes on here, it’s also an awareness raiser for us. For all the folks who come here and get to learn about Children’s Harbor and what we do.”

For more information on Children’s Harbor, click here.