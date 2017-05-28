Scattered Storms Memorial Day; A Few Possibly Strong

by Ben Lang

A narrow line of showers moved through the area prior to noon Sunday, but we should be dry for much of tonight. Storms will be likely for Memorial Day, however. Tonight, expect lows to only fall to the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Storms will begin to increase in coverage towards noon on Memorial Day. A few storms could be strong, with some brief gusty winds and maybe some small hail. Be prepared to move any outdoor plans inside, since lightning will be a threat through much of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, depending on where and when it is raining. Storms will remain a possibility through Monday evening as well.

Storms will be possible again on Tuesday. Coverage probably won’t be as widespread as Monday, but rain and storms are possible throughout the day. Lower rain chances for Wednesday through Friday, but isolated afternoon storms will be possible each day. It will be warmer towards the end of the week, with highs near 90. Better rain chances return for next weekend.