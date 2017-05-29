Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested in Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

Golfer Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police in south Florida say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 o’clock this morning.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a driving under the influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

