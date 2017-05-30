Brundidge Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

by Danielle Wallace

Several gunshots in a car, left 22-year-old Xavier Thomas dead.

“It was somebody’s brother, somebody’s relative that was killed in this incident and we are working diligently in effort to find somebody,” says Chief Moses Davenport of the Brundidge Police Department.

The incident happened at Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle. Officers say Thomas was a passenger in this car when someone opened fire on him. He was then taken to troy regional medical center in another car by a relative.

“He said he found him slumped down on the outside of the car where a lot of blood was there,” says Davenport.

Officers say the driver of the car is a witness. Right now, family members are trying to make sense of it all.

“He has a mother that’s hurting, his baby brother that was his best friend and I just feel like they should be caught,” says Chelsea Mahone.

It was kind of late really and they figured those people would be in and no one would see what was really going on-be it a special kind of transaction or it was just something that they plan to to do,” says Davenport.

Right now, officers are urging more people to come forward with information.

“We are are going to find somebody. Somebody is going to talk,” says Davenport.

Right now they are questioning any witnesses that could help them in the case. If you have any information that could lead officers to an arrest you’re asked to contact the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.