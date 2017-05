Fatal Crash on I-85 Causing Traffic Delays

by Rashad Snell

A three vehicle crash on the south bound side of I-85 causes roadway blockage. Authorities report that there has been a fatality and there is no timetable as to what time the lanes will reopen

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays. Traffic is being diverted off exit 32 near Tuskegee.

Check back for updates to this fatal crash.