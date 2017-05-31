Montgomery Man Sentenced for Filing Fake Tax Returns with Stolen ID’s

by Rashad Snell

A Montgomery resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in a stolen identity refund fraud scheme, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clark Morris for the Middle District of Alabama and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Tavarious Jackson, aka Terrell Carson or Hog, participated in a conspiracy using stolen IDs to file fraudulent 2010 through 2012 tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The conspiracy sought at least $149,455 in fraudulent tax refunds. In addition to the term of prison imposed, Jackson was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release, with the condition that he is not permitted to accept employment where he may have access to personal identifiable information, and ordered to pay $97,566.82 in restitution to the IRS. Jackson pleaded guilty in November 2016 to aggravated identity theft and theft of government property.

Jackson’s co-conspirators Jacorey Giddens, Rodrickus Howard and Cruz Burnett previously pleaded guilty in connection with this scheme. Each was sentenced to prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg commended special agents of IRS–Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Gregory P. Bailey and Robert J. Boudreau of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross of the Middle District of Alabama, who prosecuted the case.