More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our mostly cloudy and rainy weather pattern is here to stay. It may be early next week before we actually see this pattern break and the area starts to dry out. Basically a very moist air mass remains in place and any disturbance moving through the area kick off rounds of showers and t-storms. The main threats with the storms will be lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Rainfall potential continues to range between 1 to 2 inches through early next week. Daytime high temps will be tricky because of clouds and rain activity. Any extended period of afternoon sunshine could get temps into the upper 80s. Looks like a strong cold front will be needed to change the current weather pattern. We see one swinging through here Monday into Tuesday. This boundary will bring in cooler and drier air behind it and set the stage for some nice weather condition around the middle of next week.