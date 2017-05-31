State Auditor to Make Announcement on Keeping His Office Operating

by Rashad Snell

State Auditor, Jim Zeigler, has a major speech to make Thursday to the Montgomery Capital Rotary Club. He will announce emergency measures to keep the State Auditor's office operating following three years of budget cuts.

Zeigler says his office has been slashed by 28.5% since he took office in 2015. He says his budget is $368,000 below the minimum needed to audit the state’s $1.9 billion worth of state property items.

The speech venue is Wynlakes Country Club at 7900 Wynlakes Blvd, Montgomery at noon.