Union Springs Man Gains U.S Citizenship After 40 Years

by Danielle Wallace

From Costa Rica to the United States, Oscar Delao moved to Bullock County over 40 years ago.

“All I was thinking was, come to the United States, the land of opportunity,” says Delao.

But with family, children, and a job, one thing was still missing his U.S citizenship. He says he put it off because of a demanding job.

“It’s something that you carry on your shoulders for so many years,” says Delao.

Delao’s push to gain U.S. Citizenship stemmed from President Trump’s immigration ban earlier this year.

“I told my wife, no. I’m not going to take any chances,” says Delao.

He decided the time was now. Especially since he is now retired.

“I didn’t want to be in this country this long, working the way I’ve been working and retire, paying taxes-it wasn’t right for or someone else to come and tell me that I have to leave the country,” says Delao.

This book was the beginning of his process, learning everything about the u-s in order to take a test for citizenship.

“I studied the whole book and I still have it up here in my mind,” says Delao.

It was that determination that lead to him becoming an american citizen this month and Bullock County officials honoring him with a special resolution.

” We are overwhelmed with the fact that now he’s able to be at ease with the government,”says Wanda Delao, wife of Oscar Delao.

“You don’t have to worry if they are going to knock on your house and tell you, you have to leave the country,” says Oscar.

It’s something he and his family are proud of, as they put away pass ports that they no longer need.

In the next two weeks, Delao plans to get his new passport as an American citizen.