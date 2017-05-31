UPDATE: One Dead, One Injured in Head-On Collision in Elmore County

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash today, has claimed the life of an Elmore County man.

Michael Bruce Head, 61, was killed when his 1994 Ford pickup collided with a 2007 Chevrolet pickup. Head was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:57 a.m. on Alabama 143 near Alabama 14, at the 12.4 mile marker.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

