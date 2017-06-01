Christopher Blankenship Named Acting Commissioner of the AL Dept. of Conservation & Natural Resources

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey has named Christopher Blankenship as Acting Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Chris Blankenship has more than two decades of experience at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. I know he will do an excellent job leading this agency,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate him stepping up as Acting Commissioner during this interim period as we continue to steady the ship of state.”

Chris Blankenship most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Prior to that, Blankenship served as Director of DCNR Marine Resources Division from 2011 to March 2017. He has worked at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources since 1994 when he was hired as a Conservation Enforcement Officer.

Governor Ivey intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent Commissioner.