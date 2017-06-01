Free Movies at Selma Riverwalk Amphitheater in June

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail and the city of Selma are teaming up to present free movies every Saturday evening in June.

The movies will be shown at the Selma Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Officials say the event is a great way for families to spend quality time together.

They say blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and coolers are welcome — but alcohol is prohibited.

They say the movies that will be shown are connected to the civil rights movement in some way.

“Hidden Figures” and the movie “Selma” are two of the movies that will be featured.

Saturday, June 3rd — The Secret Life of Bees

Saturday, June 10th — Selma

Saturday, June 17th — The Help

Saturday, June 24th — Hidden Figures

Gates open at 7 PM.

Program starts at 7:30 PM.

Movie starts at 7:45 PM.