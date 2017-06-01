Montgomery Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder

by Rashad Snell

On Wednesday, May 31, Montgomery Police Department charged Anthony Jerome Williams, 32, with two counts of attempted murder. Williams was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility and being held on bonds totaling $250,000.

The arrest resulted from MPD’s investigation into the May 20 early morning shooting incident in the 3200 block of the Atlanta Highway, in which two adult males sustained gunshot wounds. MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation in a parking lot between the suspect and victims.

MPD previously had charged Williams with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with this incident. Following further investigation the first-degree assault charge was upgraded to two counts of attempted murder.